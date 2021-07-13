NFC Who’s At The Door

Death’s Door not only lets you play as a bird – a Crow, in fact – but one that also has a job. As an employee of the Reaping Commission, it’s your duty to reap the souls that have been assigned to you, travelling through magical doors that take you right to your target. Your job comes with a decent perk, too – you only age while a door remains open. And so, when the soul of your latest gig suddenly gets swept up from right in front of you, it causes a bit of a situation. You need to get that soul back, or otherwise you won’t be living for quite as long as you once thought.