NFC Who’s At The Door
[RevK] wanted to learn about NFC readers, and we agree that the best way to do so is to dive in and build one yourself. There are readers available from multiple sources, but [RevK] found them either compact but with no prototyping space or plenty of prototyping space and a large footprint. HSU was selected over I2C for communication with an ESP32 as testing showed it was just as fast and more reliable over long distances at the cost of only one additional wire.hackaday.com
