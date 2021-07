What is it that you really remember about Space Jam in 1996? For me, it’s not a Hell of a lot. I remember His Airness, the great Michael Jordan, shooting hoops with Bugs Bunny, Lola, Daffy, and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew against a team of Monstars. That’s about it. The film was a marketing dude’s wet dream of merchandising potential; Jordan was at the height of his star power and his merch was literally causing people to shoot one another in the streets. What’s not to love? It’s a piece of nostalgia that many of us will look back to because it was basically a 2-hour Saturday Morning cartoon…with basketball. But did the film really need a sequel? Especially if Jordan isn’t in it?