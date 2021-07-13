Falcon Acquires Strategic Land Position in Hope Brook, Adjacent to First Mining, Sokoman and Marvel Discovery
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTC PINKS); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area, Newfoundland. Falcon has now staked a total of 996 claims (24,900 hectares) which are strategically located and contiguous to First Mining Gold, Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture, and Marvel Discovery Corp (Figure 1).www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0