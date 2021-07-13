Falcon Acquires Strategic Land Position in Hope Brook, Adjacent to First Mining, Sokoman and Marvel Discovery

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTCQB: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Buchans Minerals Corporation ("BMC") for the gold prospective Tulks South Property (the "Property"), located proximal to Quadro's Long Lake project, Newfoundland. The LOI sets out a proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") pursuant to which Quadro has acquired from BMC an option to acquire a 51% interest (the "Initial Option") in BMC's claims which comprise the Property, followed by the right to acquire an additional 19% interest (the "Second Option" or "Joint Venture") in the event that BMC elects not to participate in work programs after Quadro has earned its initial 51% interest.