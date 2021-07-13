Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

perutribune.com
 13 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach's opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”

www.perutribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Tokyo Olympics#Ioc#Japanese#Chinese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

‘The Ultra Mega’: Taiwan Invasion Could Defy Comprehension

To have any chance of conquering Taiwan, China might have to mobilize as many as 2 million troops and take up into naval service thousands of ships crewed by hundreds of thousands of mariners. The invasion force could face an entrenched force of half a million Taiwanese soldiers and marines...
Tokyo, JPBirmingham Star

IOC President Bach and Japanese PM Yoshihide meet

Tokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on July 23. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko.
Worldrock947.com

Olympics-IOC’s Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) – The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will create new “stars and legends” despite a one-year delay, fragmented preparations and the absence of fans in the stadiums, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Games get under way next...
Worldfroggyweb.com

IOC’s Bach says ‘zero’ risk of COVID spreading from participants

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was “zero” risk of Tokyo Olympics participants infecting Japanese residents with coronavirus, because cases would be isolated immediately after detection. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
SportsSFGate

IOC's Bach gets mixed reaction in one-day visit to Hiroshima

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach got a mixed reception in his visit on Friday to Hiroshima to mark the first day of the so-called Olympic Truce. Such a one-day visit by a dignitary would ordinarily be routine a week ahead, but the Olympics are set to open next week with Tokyo under a state of emergency and with a substantial part of the population opposed to the games being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics chief Thomas Bach tells the angry Japanese public cancelling the Games is NOT an option despite Covid forcing events behind closed doors... after referring to locals as 'Chinese' in an embarrassing error

IOC president Thomas Bach made his first public appearance on Tuesday since arriving in Tokyo last week and insisted the Olympic Games cannot be called off, despite resistance in Japan to the event going ahead. Last week, Tokyo went into a state of emergency and banned fans from attending nearly...
SportsABC News

IOC's Bach brings attention to Hiroshima -- some unwanted

TOKYO -- Many residents of Hiroshima welcome attention from abroad, which IOC President Thomas Bach will bring when he visits on Friday. The western Japanese city has been in the forefront of the world peace movement and a campaigner for the abolition of nuclear weapons. But Bach will also bring...
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

IOC accepts Japanese musician Oyamada's resignation

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday said Japanese musician Keigo Oyamada's actions were "absolutely unacceptable". Oyamada has submitted his resignation from the creative team for the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. "The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee believes that Mr. Oyamada's actions were absolutely unacceptable. In...
Sportsjack1065.com

Olympics-IOC’s Bach ’emotional’ as Games chiefs meet in person

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Saturday that finally meeting Tokyo Olympics officials after months of virtual contacts was an “emotional” moment, less than a week before the start of the troubled Games. The Games get under way on July 23 more than a year...
NFLNewsbug.info

Jim Souhan: Flame, yes, but opening ceremony was short on sparks

TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics fired the director of the opening ceremony a day before it took place because he joked decades ago about the Holocaust. After watching the ceremony at Olympic Stadium on Friday night in Japan, I would suggest that the organizers rehire him so they can fire him again.
Sportssacramentosun.com

'Today is a moment of hope', says IOC President Bach

Tokyo [Japan], July 23 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday said the Tokyo Olympics 2020 offer a "moment of hope" and every athlete must "cherish this moment". After much debate on the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally...
Worldchatsports.com

IOC President Thomas Bach — in his 1st appearance in Tokyo since arriving for the Olympics — slips up and refers to Japanese as ‘Chinese’

TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach’s opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”
Worldswimswam.com

Thomas Bach’s Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony Speech in Full

Read the full transcript of the IOC President’s speech from the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony earlier today, given by Germany's Thomas Bach. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. During this morning’s opening ceremony, IOC president Thomas Bach of Germany welcomed the Olympic community to open the 2020 Olympic Games in...
Worldsemoball.com

China's Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

TOKYO (AP) -- Yang Qian sat just 0.2 points from a gold medal and uncorked her worst shot of the finals. No way a 9.8 was going to be enough to overtake Anastasiia Galashina. Turns out, it was -- by a long shot. Yang won the first gold medal of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy