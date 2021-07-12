Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

The demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions is expected to increase with the growing number of cybercrimes in the digital era. As a result, Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) should benefit in the near term. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Tel Aviv, Israel-based cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provider Radware Ltd.’s (RDWR) solutions integrate distributed denial of service protection, web application firewalls, and application delivery controller technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications. In comparison, SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) in Atlanta, Ga. provides technology-driven information security solutions, such as software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services to protect its customers.