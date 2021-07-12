Cancel
Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute - WSJ

investing.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Chip and software company Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Inc is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The acquisition could be finalized in the coming weeks,...

