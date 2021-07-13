Cancel
China central bank says will control policy pace, intensity based on domestic economy

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank will base the pace and intensity of monetary policy on the domestic economy and inflation trends in the second half of the year, Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the bank said on Tuesday.

The producer price index (PPI) is expected to hover at an elevated level in the second and third quarters, before falling back in the fourth quarter, said Sun.

