Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Flags to be lowered in Arizona to honor fallen firefighters

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags on all state buildings lowered to half-staff Tuesday to honor two wildland firefighting crew members killed in a plane crash in northwestern Arizona.

The state Bureau of Land Management identified the victims as 62-year-old Jeff Piechura and 48-year-old Matthew Miller.

Piechura was a retired fire chief from the Tucson area who was working for the Coronado National Forest, and Miller was a pilot with Falcon Executive Aviation contracted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Bureau officials said the plane went down Saturday as it was doing aerial reconnaissance and helping direct aviation resources over a lightning-caused wildfire near the small community of Wikieup.

Piechura is survived by his wife and five children.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Firefighting#Ap#Falcon Executive Aviation#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river, and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Man missing after Colorado flooding, slides found in river

RUSTIC, Colo. (AP) — The body of a man missing after flooding and mudslides in northern Colorado last week was found Sunday in the Poudre River, authorities said. The body of a woman was found near the small community of Rustic, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Denver, on Tuesday after a mudslide sent a large amount of debris into the scenic, winding canyon Poudre Canyon earlier that day. Two other people remain missing but, after a series of searches, including using heavy equipment to look through large piles of debris, no others are currently planned, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy