Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Unicoi County, TN

Ex-teacher accused of expensing $10K in gas for personal car

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee comptroller’s office says a former middle school teacher who also was an assistant baseball coach has been indicted on charges that he expensed more than $10,100 in gas for his personal car.

According to the comptroller’s investigation, the former Unicoi County Middle School teacher and coach used the department fuel card at least 169 times to gas up his personal car without permission from June 2015 until early October 2020, including in South Carolina and Florida.

The investigation report says the former teacher was authorized through the coaching position at the Northeast Tennessee school to buy diesel fuel for a school vehicle.

The comptroller’s office says school officials have indicated they have corrected an issue with not adequately reviewing monthly fuel invoices.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Baseball Coach#Comptroller#Fuel Card#Ap
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Unicoi County, TN
State
Florida State
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Two passengers burned as boat catches fire on Indiana Lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on a northern Indiana lake. A preliminary investigation shows the fire started about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Lake Wawasee near Syracuse when the owner attempted to start the vessel after fueling, Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said Sunday in a release.
Newton, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities identify 2 killed in van crash near Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in the crash of a passenger van near Newton that also injured five others. Stephanie Manyseng, 35, and Rudy Perez-Marcial, 43, both of Wichita, died in the Saturday morning crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Frenchville, MEPosted by
The Associated Press

Firefighters had to douse 2 school fires over the weekend

Firefighters doused a pair of fires in schools, one in northern Maine and the other in southern Maine, over the weekend, officials said. A fire destroyed one of the two wings of the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville on Sunday, forcing School Administrative District 33 leaders to meet Monday to come up with a plan for the coming school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy