3 arrested in boy’s killing in Memphis on Fourth of July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jordan Pittman was arrested Saturday on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Kelby Shorty and for wounding two other people who survived the holiday shooting, Memphis authorities said in court filings.

Angieline Kennedy was arrested Sunday, also on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said on Facebook.

Adonis Wright has been charged with being an accessory to the killing by driving Pittman to an undisclosed location after the shooting and helping hide his whereabouts, police said.

Online court records do not show if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf on the charges.

Family members said Kelby had just finished watching fireworks with other children in a Memphis neighborhood on the night of July Fourth when he was shot. He died on the scene.