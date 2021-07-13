Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

3 arrested in boy’s killing in Memphis on Fourth of July

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy on the Fourth of July in Memphis, Tennessee.

Jordan Pittman was arrested Saturday on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the death of Kelby Shorty and for wounding two other people who survived the holiday shooting, Memphis authorities said in court filings.

Angieline Kennedy was arrested Sunday, also on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder, police said on Facebook.

Adonis Wright has been charged with being an accessory to the killing by driving Pittman to an undisclosed location after the shooting and helping hide his whereabouts, police said.

Online court records do not show if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf on the charges.

Family members said Kelby had just finished watching fireworks with other children in a Memphis neighborhood on the night of July Fourth when he was shot. He died on the scene.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#July Fourth#Fourth Of July#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related
Newton, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Authorities identify 2 killed in van crash near Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified two people killed in the crash of a passenger van near Newton that also injured five others. Stephanie Manyseng, 35, and Rudy Perez-Marcial, 43, both of Wichita, died in the Saturday morning crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Deputy acquitted in man’s fatal shooting during traffic stop

CARROLTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man following a traffic stop has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter. Carroll County deputy Jacob Baker, 30, had faced up to 11 years in prison if convicted in the November 2019 shooting. But a county jury returned a not guilty verdict late Friday afternoon after getting the case earlier in the day.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Teen’s body recovered from Kentucky Lake

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from Kentucky Lake, officials said. The 17-year-old’s body was recovered Sunday after authorities were notified about a male that went under the water and didn’t resurface, Marshall County Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner told WPSD-TV. Curtner is also a part of the Marshall County Rescue Squad that responded to the lake.
Omaha, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Woman killed, man loses leg in high-speed crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man saw his leg severed in a high-speed crash in northeast Omaha, police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday when a speeding car swerved on a city street, went out of control and hit a utility pole, police said. The force of the impact saw the small car fold in half and wrap around the pole, investigators said.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Two passengers burned as boat catches fire on Indiana Lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Two women suffered second-degree burns when the boat they were on caught fire on a northern Indiana lake. A preliminary investigation shows the fire started about 2:55 p.m. Saturday on Lake Wawasee near Syracuse when the owner attempted to start the vessel after fueling, Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources said Sunday in a release.
Frenchville, MEPosted by
The Associated Press

Firefighters had to douse 2 school fires over the weekend

Firefighters doused a pair of fires in schools, one in northern Maine and the other in southern Maine, over the weekend, officials said. A fire destroyed one of the two wings of the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville on Sunday, forcing School Administrative District 33 leaders to meet Monday to come up with a plan for the coming school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy