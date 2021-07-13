Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

West Virginia University awarded $452K for research project

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded more than $452,000 for a research project at West Virginia University.

The funding will go to study new catalysts to convert carboxylic acids to value-added compounds and provide research experience to future teachers in West Virginia.

The award was announced by West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

The research project will also encourage future careers in science, technology, engineering and math, the senators said in a news release.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#Ap#Democrat#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Morgantown, WVwchstv.com

WVU and Marshall still responsible for identifying state's variants as Delta moves in

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — Back in March, West Virginia University and Marshall University had teamed up to start breaking apart strands of COVID-19 dentifying variants, a process called sequencing. At that time, West Virginia had only about two dozen cases of the UK variant. Now, as colors start to change again on DHHR's map and the Delta variant becomes dominant, that is the main concern.
Ohio Stateohio.edu

West Virginia residents qualify for in-state tuition at Ohio University

Starting fall 2021, most West Virginia residents will qualify for in-state tuition for courses taken on Ohio University campuses. “This state reciprocity agreement is wonderful news for Ohio University and prospective students in our region,” Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said. “While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio.”
HealthNew Haven Register

West Virginia awards 4th $1M vaccination prize

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Timothy Jackson is the latest million-dollar winner in West Virginia's vaccination sweepstakes. Gov. Jim Justice visited Jackson's office at West Virginia University’s Robotic Technology Center in Fairmont on Wednesday to present the prize, according to a news release. Justice was accompanied by his pet English Bulldog — Babydog — who is the mascot of the “Do it for Babydog" vaccination sweepstakes.
Institute, WVwvstateu.edu

West Virginia State University Expands Degree Options, Scholarship Funding for Agriculture Programs

West Virginia State University Expands Degree Options, Scholarship Funding. INSTITUTE, W.Va. – West Virginia State University (WVSU) is expanding its educational opportunities in food, agriculture and natural resources with increased scholarship funding and additional degree opportunities for students interested in agricultural careers. Through the federally funded 1890 Scholarship Program, scholarships...
Collegesnorwich.edu

Norwich University Peace and War Center awards student research fellowship

NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Norwich University’s John and Mary Frances Patton Peace and War Center has awarded the 2021 Student Research Fellowship to William Helterbran, Class of ’22, of Chandler, Arizona. The Peace & War Center awards this annual fellowship, which includes a $2,500 grant, to one undergraduate student to conduct...
Bluffton, OHsent-trib.com

Bluffton University faculty awarded research grants, sabbaticals

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University faculty members were recently recognized at the annual Dean’s Reception, an academic year-end event honoring faculty who have been awarded grants, sabbaticals and other scholarly endeavors. The following faculty received summer 2021 Bluffton University Research Center grants, which provide $2,000 and up to $3,000 for research-related...
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Department of Agriculture announces pilot beef cattle project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) —The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has announced a pilot project to help increase value of West Virginia cattle by improving cattle vigor prior to entering production channels. The project will examine available preconditioning methods, enhancing overall herd health, the use of electronic identification tags and...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

University of Houston research awarded $2M from Department of Energy for chemical feedstock tech

Technology being researched by University of Houston professor Lars Grabow has received a $2 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy for further development. Grabow, who serves as Dan Luss Professor at the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering, is developing a technology for the production of acrylonitrile, a feedstock in the production of carbon fiber. A lot of acrylonitrile, or ACN, feedstock production occurs at petrochemical facilities along the Gulf Coast. These facilities can be subject to disruptive weather events, like hurricanes, floods and freezes, disrupting supply chains and causing production headaches for things like automobiles, computer hardware, apparel, medications and more.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Federal infrastructure packages projected to save lives, offer new economic life in West Virginia

Sean O’Leary was ready to explain the path toward economic renewal he had mapped out for a West Virginia coal community. He didn’t get the chance. The Wheeling native and senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a nonprofit think tank, had in front of him his 33-page testimony and 14 exhibits filed on behalf of three clean energy advocate groups.
AgricultureNewswise

WVU Faculty Receive $125,000 to Tap Into Water Research Issues in West Virginia

Newswise — Four West Virginia University researchers will take strategic approaches to studying the Mountain State’s vast water resources from aquatic life to the economic effects of environmental restoration and measuring the sources of erosion to dealing with acid mine drainage in short- and long-term situations. Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

The National Science Foundation Awards Clark Atlanta University A $3.6 Million Research And Education Grant Towards The Development Of Next Generation Electronic Materials

ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark Atlanta University's (CAU) Departments of Chemistry and Physics in partnership with researchers at Spelman College and Cornell University were awarded a $3.6 million research and education grant from the National Science Foundation. The grant will establish a Partnership for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) program to develop next generation materials for electronic devices, over a six-year period, from September, 2021, through August, 2027.

Comments / 0

Community Policy