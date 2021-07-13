Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin Gets FAA Approval To Carry Humans Into Space Ahead Of Jeff Bezos Flight

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJKO7_0avBIHMK00

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff BezosBlue Origin on Monday secured a license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to carry humans on the New Shepard launch system into space, the aviation agency said.

What Happened: The FAA license is valid through August and comes ahead of Bezos' maiden flight to the edge of space on July 20 and days after Sir Richard Branson successfully flew in space as a passenger on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE)’s Unity 22.

New Shepard, named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard who was the first American to go to space, takes a vertical-takeoff and vertical-landing approach unlike Unity 22, which takes off from a runway and drops spaceships mid-air from between the fuselages.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, whose space venture SpaceX is scheduled to launch a private astronaut mission in September, has reserved a ticket for a future Virgin Galactic flight.

Trip aboard New Shepard was auctioned off at $28 million in June for which the company began accepting bids in May.

Price Action: SPCE shares closed 17.3% lower at $40.69 on Monday, those of Amazon closed marginally down to $3,718.55.

Photo: Courtesy of Blue Origin

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shepard
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Origin#Amzn#Spce#Unity 22#New Shepard#Mercury#American#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Amazon
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Tesla
Related
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Virgin Galactic Options Traders See The Stock Crashing Further

Last week, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock reached toward the stars in anticipation of Sir Richard Branson riding aboard Unity 22 to the edge of the atmosphere. The hype over the successful test flight quickly diminished on Monday after the space tourism company used its elevated stock price to file a $500 million shelf offering of common stock.
POTUSPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag released a research note on the aerospace and defense industry, highlighting three companies to own going into earnings season:. Transdigm Group, Inc. (NYSE:TDG) Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) Textron, Inc. (NYSE:TXT) The Transdigm Takeaways: Transdigm Group operates in the aerospace aftermarket, developing and manufacturing engineered aircraft...
Aerospace & DefenseAOL Corp

Jeff Bezos may not be recognized as astronaut for space flight after FAA rule change

The first-ever rule change to the Commercial Space Flight program could prevent billionaire Jeff Bezos from being officially recognized for his space flight earlier this week. The Federal Aviation Administration approved the change on Tuesday, the same day the Amazon founder blasted off in the Blue Origin rocket along with three other crew members. Prior to the rule update, the group would have qualified for FAA commercial astronaut wings simply because they traveled to an altitude of at least 50 miles, which is the US-recognized boundary of space.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space - CNBC

July 23 (Reuters) - Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE.N), George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company's next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)Jeff Bezos to...
Aerospace & DefenseSilicon Republic

Musk’s SpaceX to launch NASA’s Europa mission for $178m

NASA has selected SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper mission, which will see the space agency assess Jupiter’s moon for potential to sustain life. NASA has awarded SpaceX a contract worth $178m to provide launch services for its first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 23: FAA denies Branson and Bezos astronaut title

Over the last few editions of This Week in Rocket Launches, we’ve covered Richard Branson’s and Jeff Bezos’ trips to space aboard their own spacecraft. Following their successful launches, the U.S.’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has come up with new rules which deprive the billionaires and their passengers of the title astronaut. Under the new definition, those looking to get the title much be part of the flight crew and make contributions to space flight safety.
Aerospace & DefenseAdvanced Television

SpaceX wins $178m NASA contract

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration rocket company has received another major endorsement. NASA is awarding it a $178 million (€151.1m) launch contract to send a mission – the Europa Clipper – to one of Jupiter’s moons. The news will not affect SpaceX’s imminent start of its Starlink broadband-by-satellite service, but it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy