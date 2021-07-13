Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Smokies nonprofit hosts presentation on park’s birds

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Discover Life in America is hosting a presentation on the birds of the Great Smoky Mountains as part of its speaker series on the park.

The nonprofit supports research and public education around the diversity of species in the Smokies. Its latest presentation takes place on Friday over Zoom and features professional birding guide Keith Watson, according to a news release.

Watson is a former biologist with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with over 35 years of national birding experience. He has also worked to advance bird conservation plans for all of the parks in the Southeast.

Watson’s talk is part of a speaker series that takes place on the third Friday of each month from July to October. More information is available on the Discover Life in America website.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Conservation#Birding#Smokies#Ap#The National Park Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Zoom
News Break
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Pets
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river, and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California.
Posted by
The Associated Press

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy