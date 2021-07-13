Smokies nonprofit hosts presentation on park’s birds

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Discover Life in America is hosting a presentation on the birds of the Great Smoky Mountains as part of its speaker series on the park.

The nonprofit supports research and public education around the diversity of species in the Smokies. Its latest presentation takes place on Friday over Zoom and features professional birding guide Keith Watson, according to a news release.

Watson is a former biologist with the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with over 35 years of national birding experience. He has also worked to advance bird conservation plans for all of the parks in the Southeast.

Watson’s talk is part of a speaker series that takes place on the third Friday of each month from July to October. More information is available on the Discover Life in America website.