Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Global demand for Chinese-made goods is soaring and shipping delays are easing too

By By Laura He, CNN Business
WTHI
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for Chinese-made goods is soaring as the world continues to bounce back from the pandemic. That's helping to calm fears about the recovery in the second largest economy. Exports reached $281 billion last month in US dollar terms, up 32% from a year ago, according to Chinese customs data...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Gdp#South China#Global Trade#Chinese#Reuters#Asian#Mizuho Bank#Yantian#Hang Seng Index#Shanghai Composite#Kospi#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Nikkei 225
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

China PP demand slowdown accelerates in H1 as freight shortages trap oversupply

THE ABOVE CHART, from the new ICIS Plant Cost Evaluator, underlines the container freight challenges I’ve been highlighting for the Asian petrochemical markets since last year. How the product works is that polypropylene (PP) capacity to the left of the black line, represented by the green shaded area, is capacity...
EconomyPosted by
CNN

China's escalating crackdown on business is moving stocks

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The whims of regulators in Beijing have always posed a risk to investors looking to tap into growth in China, the world's second largest economy. But navigating a worsening crackdown on private business is becoming increasingly tricky.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia residual fuels: Key market indicators for July 26-30

Asian residual fuel market is likely to garner support at prevailing levels in the near term on lower western arbitrage inflows into Singapore, traders said. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Tightening supplies of the upstream Singapore marine fuel 0.5%S cargo coupled with healthy demand for...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken Amid China's Crackdown On Technology Sector

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring companies and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened risk sentiment. Chinese authorities introduced a new set of sweeping regulations on private educators, which includes prohibiting tutoring...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Slide Amid China's Edtech Clampdown

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as Beijing's widening technology-sector crackdown overshadowed investor optimism over economic and earnings growth. Investors also turned their attention to the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures edge lower as pandemic concerns continue to weigh

0300 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 as concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continued to weigh on the market's upward potential. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am Singapore...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Dip as Typhoon Snarls Southeast Asia Activity, Travel

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange slid in early trade Monday after heavy flooding and typhoons in China prompted concerns over short-term demand weakness in the world's largest oil importing country, and as a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus led to renewed travel and mobility restrictions across several Asia-Pacific countries.
Economykfgo.com

Marketmind: A China crackdown

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. World stocks snapped a four-day rising streak on Monday as a widening crackdown on some parts of the world’s second biggest economy by regulators sent shudders through global markets. Education stocks tumbled as Beijing’s crackdown on for-profit tutoring sent blue-chip Chinese...
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
Businesswtaq.com

Chipmaker TSMC says too early to say on Germany expansion

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that it was too early to say whether it will build factories in Germany and that talks were in early stages, as the EU seeks to reduce chip imports amid a supply shortage. The European Commission had held...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Federal Reserve in Focus for SGD, THB, IDR, PHP Amid Covid Risks

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. US Dollar gained against ASEAN currencies, Covid case growth slowing?. Fluid coronavirus situation and lockdown risks still leave outlook uncertain. Federal Reserve rate decision is also in focus for QE tapering prospects. US Dollar...
Japanmarketpulse.com

China crackdown sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music, and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
WorldBBC

Covid: Delta variant spreads globally as cases soar

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has now been detected in 124 territories worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) says. It is expected to become the dominant variant globally in the coming months, with the WHO predicting that there could be more than 200 million confirmed cases within a matter of weeks.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

U.S. dollar rises amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar moved higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.09 percent at 92.9104. In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.1770 U.S....
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy