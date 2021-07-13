Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

West Virginia launches effort to promote Appalachian cuisine

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor has launched a program to showcase chefs across the state.

The West Virginia Chef Ambassador Program aims to promote culinary innovation and farm-to-table experiences with the goal of expanding the state’s agritourism industry, officials said. Gov. Jim Justice launched the program Monday in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Nominations are open for this year’s inaugural class of chef ambassadors.

“West Virginia’s culinary industry is one of our state’s best-kept secrets,” Justice said. “It’s time we take the flavors we all know and love — and the chefs behind our favorite local dishes — and shine a spotlight on the great things happening across the Mountain State.”

The initiative will serve as a partnership between the Tourism Department and the top nine chefs to promote dining and Appalachian cuisine. Ambassadors will be selected to serve one-year terms. Each ambassador will be selected to represent a specific travel region.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
285K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ap#Program#The Tourism Department#Appalachian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
AgriculturePosted by
The Associated Press

Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Baby salmon are dying by the thousands in one California river, and an entire run of endangered salmon could be wiped out in another. Fishermen who make their living off adult salmon, once they enter the Pacific Ocean, are sounding the alarm as blistering heat waves and extended drought in the U.S. West raise water temperatures and imperil fish from Idaho to California.
Posted by
The Associated Press

As drought cuts hay crop, cattle ranchers face culling herds

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — With his cattle ranch threatened by a deepening drought, Jim Stanko isn’t cheered by the coming storm signaled by the sound of thunder. “Thunder means lightning, and lightning can cause fires,” said Stanko, who fears he’ll have to sell off half his herd of about 90 cows in Routt County outside of Steamboat Springs, Colorado if he can’t harvest enough hay to feed them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy