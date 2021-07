The second Volvo seat alongside Rickard Rydell in the British Touring Car Championship was becoming regarded as something of a poisoned chalice. The Tom Walkinshaw-owned TWR team had taken the Swedish manufacturer into the series with the novelty 850 Estate in 1994, but for 1995 had switched to the 850 saloon: Tim Harvey, known to the team from world sportscar racing, finished fifth in the rankings, two places below Rydell.