James L. Fernandes

Lifetime Hanford resident James Leroy Fernandes, 83, passed away Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, in Hanford. Born October 15, 1937, James was a graduate of Hanford High, where he was a star athlete for the varsity baseball team. Shortly after graduating high school, James went off to serve his country where he was stationed in Germany. After leaving the service James went on to follow in his father, James Fernandes Sr.s, footsteps to become a plasterer. Through hard work and perseverance, James quickly moved up from a fledgling plasterer to being a master of his craft, plastering some of the most iconic and notable buildings across the state. After more than 50 years of service/work, James retired.