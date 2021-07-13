Cancel
Torben Jensen’s life began September 18, 1939, in Copenhagen, Denmark and ended June 5, 2021 in Westlake Village, California. Torben lived an extraordinary American dream life, having started out living under the German occupation of Denmark during WWII before immigrating to the United States, in 1951. Upon arrival, the family headed west to California, and eventually settled in Solvang in 1954. He attended and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley High School in 1957, where he met his bride to be, Gloria Castillo, whom he married in 1959 and celebrated sixty-two years of marriage.

