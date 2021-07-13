Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Session prepares area first responders

heraldstaronline.com
 14 days ago

A May accident involving a Buckeye Local School District bus led to a training session that will ensure area first responders will be prepared to react to similar incidents in the future. Saturday’s event brought firefighters and EMTs together to get hands-on instruction about the best strategies and tactics to...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Volunteers#School Buses#Traffic Accident#Crash Course Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
Related
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Update on first responders injured on Madison Highway

Four first responders involved in the Monday, July 12 incident on Madison Highway are still recovering this morning. Two firefighters and one police officer remain in the hospital as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One firefighter was released late Monday night. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Valdosta Fire and...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

First Responders Rescue Submerged Car

TOMS RIVER – On Sunday, several first responders were able to rescue a car that was submerged in South Toms River. Units from the South Toms River Emergency Medical Services, Manitou Park Vol. Fire Company, South Toms River Police Department, Berkeley Twp. Hazmat and multiple tow companies responded to 1 South Main Street regarding a car underwater. Prior to EMS arriving, the occupant was able to exit the car.
Williston, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Police, first responders collecting supplies for students in need

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and other first responders are holding a back-to-school supply drive. The goal is to collect enough clothing, supplies, backpacks and other items to give to at least 100 needy children in the area. The drive is collecting school appropriate clothing, including shirts, shorts, pants and shoes, as well as school supplies, including backpacks, pencils, pens and notebooks.
Shrewsbury, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

Shrewsbury first responders speak on MSD tunnel rescue

SHREWSBURY, Mo. – There was an intense underground rescue near St. Louis nearly 200 feet down at a wastewater tunnel construction site. The site is part of the four-mile MSD Deer Creek project that stretches from Lemay through Shrewsbury to Clayton. The site was closed Wednesday after the accident, which...
Riverside, IAkciiradio.com

Area Departments Respond to Downtown Riverside Fire

Several fire departments responded to a building fire in downtown Riverside Sunday afternoon. The Washington County Communications Center received a report of black smoke coming from the main floor of 31 West First Street at 1:54 p.m. The Riverside Fire Department responded and made an aggressive interior attack confining the fire to the room of origin on the first floor. Crews also conducted a search of the first and second floors, secured a water supply, placed ground ladders, and checked the roof for conditions. There was smoke damage throughout the first and second floors, and there were no injuries reported. The Kalona, Ainsworth, and Hills fire departments, Washington County Ambulance Service, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted as the fire remains under investigation. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada says thank you to first responders

Estacada Fire, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office honored at gathering hosted by Estacada Community Watch. Estacada gathered to celebrate first responders last weekend. Estacada Community Watch hosted a first responders appreciation event Saturday, July 17, in the parking lot of Hitchin Post Pizza. Awards were presented to the Estacada Fire District and the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, and Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine and Clackamas County Commissioner Mark Shull thanked them for their service. Attendees of the event also participated in a raffle, pie eating contest and games for children.
Washington County, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

First responders seek radio upgrade

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is getting input from emergency responders regarding the communication system in the county. There are currently 18 communications towers providing service to the three fire zones, three police zones and a county-wide emergency medical services zone. Several radio stakeholders meetings have been held this week by Mission Critical Partners, the consulting firm hired by the county earlier this year to assess the current system and needs of emergency responders in the county.
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Hiker rescued by first responders on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old male was rescued by first responders while hiking with his family on the Wailua Falls Trail on Friday. First responders received a call at approximately 10:20 a.m. after the male visitor from California slipped and fell about 25 feet off the trail. The Kauai Fire Department arrived on scene at 10:35 a.m. and contacted the hiker’s family.
Sea Cliff, NYglencoverecordpilot.com

Thanking Sea Cliff’s First Responders

For the past 15 months, the Sea Cliff Volunteer Fire Department and EMS volunteers have worked under riskier and more stressful than normal conditions without hesitation about their own safety. Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) is very grateful for the exceptional level of devotion that First Responders demonstrate all the time, but even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Burnet County, TXburnetbulletin.com

July proclaimed first responders month

Burnet County is making sure residents do not forget the service and sacrifices made by first responders every day. Working together with the Hill Country 100 Club, commissioners adopted a proclamation Tuesday, July 13, during their regular court meeting declaring the month of July to be “First Responders Month” in Burnet County.
Wiggins, MSStone Country Enterprise

First responders contain Chlorine leak in city

No injuries were reported after a deadly amount of Chlorine was discovered leaking on city property. Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten said a city worker smelled the leak around 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. The Wiggins Fire Department, along with the Stone County Emergency Management Agency and Wiggins Police...
Lincoln County, MTWestern News

Town Pump Charitable Foundation benefits area first responders

As part of an effort to support first responders in rural communities across the state, the Town Pump Charitable Foundation gave $43,200 to Lincoln County law enforcement agencies and volunteer ambulance and fire crews earlier this month. The foundation awarded $15,000 to Libby Volunteer Ambulance to help buy a LifePak...
Ohio County, WVIntelligencer

Ohio County First Responders To Get ‘StreetWise’

WHEELING — First responders in Ohio County soon will get “StreetWise” through new technology coming to their fire trucks, ambulances and smartphones — technology that will do plenty to help eliminate unwanted surprises and provide crucial information earlier when they head out to a call. The Ohio County Fire Board...
Lexington, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Ride to honor fallen first responders

Last year, Kentucky first responders experienced 12 line of duty deaths. As a special way to comfort those families, friends, and communities who lost a loved one, Kentucky Brotherhood Ride is hopping on bicycles and riding to those communities. During a four-day period, the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride will be visiting...
Lumberton, NCwbtw.com

Safety promoted at first responders car show in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A car show for first responders took place Saturday in Lumberton. Some first responders took it as an opportunity to promote safety. “We believe in reaching out to the community,” Lumberton Fire Department training chief Eddie Cox said. Lumberton firefighters set up a bicycle safety course and a hot car display with s’mores in the window.
Electronicshamlethub.com

Free Drone Pilot Training for First Responders Nationwide!

Aquiline Drones Honors Police and Firefighters by Offering a Free Flight to the Future. From raging wildfires out West to devastating building collapses in the East, police and firefighters constantly rise to the challenge of keeping Americans safe. Now Aquiline Drones (AD), a commercial drone manufacturing and cloud technology company in Connecticut, is returning the favor. Specifically, AD is offering free drone pilot training in the company’s Flight to the Future (F2F) program to all police officers and firefighters nationwide from now until the end of the year. Several police and firefighting squads in the state have already enrolled in the proprietary program, which costs $1,299 for other participants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy