Session prepares area first responders

Several fire departments responded to a building fire in downtown Riverside Sunday afternoon. The Washington County Communications Center received a report of black smoke coming from the main floor of 31 West First Street at 1:54 p.m. The Riverside Fire Department responded and made an aggressive interior attack confining the fire to the room of origin on the first floor. Crews also conducted a search of the first and second floors, secured a water supply, placed ground ladders, and checked the roof for conditions. There was smoke damage throughout the first and second floors, and there were no injuries reported. The Kalona, Ainsworth, and Hills fire departments, Washington County Ambulance Service, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted as the fire remains under investigation. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.