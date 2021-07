As England’s men’s team attempted to win the Euro 2020 on the pitch, there were ugly scenes in the stands and around Wembley both before, during and after the match. Drunken and intoxicated individuals congregated in their thousands on Wembley Way, hours before the match kicked off at 8pm on Sunday. Families reportedly left the stadium before full time as the atmosphere had reportedly become very tense and uneasy as people who didn’t have tickets managed to make their way into Wembley and get access to empty seats that were vacant because of Covid measures.