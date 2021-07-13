Cancel
What channel is the MLB All-Star Game on today? Time, lineups for 2021 AL vs. NL game

Cover picture for the articleHis performance in Monday night's Home Run Derby might have disappointed some fans, but Angels star Shohei Ohtani has another chance to thrill them in Colorado on Tuesday. Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for the American League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Oh yeah, and he'll also lead off as the team's designated hitter and get a second chance to hit even after he leaves the game as pitcher.

