Groups Ask ‘U.S. News’ to Exclude SAT and ACT Scores

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 14 days ago

Eleven organizations have called on U.S. News & World Report to stop using average SAT and ACT scores in its rankings of colleges. Many groups and college administrators have long criticized the rankings, but New America, a liberal research organization, hopes the pandemic will provide momentum to the calls for change. The organizations joining the effort include the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

