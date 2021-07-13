Virginia man indicted on Buchanan Co. shooting incident

GRUNDY, Va. — Indictments handed down Monday by the Buchanan County Grand Jury included multiple charges resulting from an investigation into the June 28 shooting of Pilgrims Knob, Va. man.

James Patrick Cantrell, 44, of Pilgrims Knob, Va. was indicted on five charges including: maliciously discharge (of a) firearm in or at an occupied building; aggravated malicious wounding; first-offense firearm use in commission of a felony; grand larceny of a motor vehicle; and animal cruelty, torture/mutilate dog causing death or serious injury.

The case began June 28 when deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the Spruce Pine area of Pilgrims Knob.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Tony Dean Cole of Pilgrims Knob, Va. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Oakwood Rescue responded and transferred Cole to Wings Air Rescue, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. Cole was then flown to Pikeville Medical Center.

Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation responded to process the scene.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained that lead law enforcement to secure a warrant for abduction by force on 44 year old James Patrick Cantrell of Pilgrims Knob, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim of the abduction was an adult female that was at the residence when the shooting occurred.

After a search, Cantrell was found in a hotel in Tazewell County Virginia. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team took Cantrell into custody without incident.

Chief Deputy Eric Breeding with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the abducted woman, whose name was not released, was all right. Breeding was unavailable for additional comment Monday.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Richlands Police Department and Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating this case.