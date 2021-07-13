Bicycle decorating contest winner
Five-year-old Robert Lancaster was the overall winner of the Wellsburg Kiwanis Club’s bicycle decorating contest. Other winners were: Age 4 and under: Tinsley Beatty, Warren Baker and Charlotte Onder-Baker; ages 5-6: Roselyn Sparks, Zay Schey and Scarlet Schey; ages 7-9: Ethan Cole Earnhart and Drizzt Earnhart; and ages 10-14: Matthew Allen and Elijah Sparks. Participants won gift cards from the Follansbee McDonald’s and Domino’s Pizza and were invited to take part in the city’s Independence Day parade. With Lancaster is Eric Fithyan, the club’s president, who was assisted by Christopher Fox and Teresa Fithyan.www.weirtondailytimes.com
Comments / 0