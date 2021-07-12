Hit or miss storms continue over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Keep the umbrellas handy tomorrow as we’ll have a chance of a showers and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening! Any storms that develop today will move farther and farther inland as the afternoon wears on. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees inland with mid 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will decrease Wednesday into the weekend. Overall, it looks like a fairly typical summertime week with hot and humid weather and a few afternoon storms each day.