Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Hit or miss storms continue over the next few days!

By Chris Holtzman
live5news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Partly cloudy, warm and muggy overnight with lows in the 70s. Keep the umbrellas handy tomorrow as we’ll have a chance of a showers and storms, especially for the afternoon and evening! Any storms that develop today will move farther and farther inland as the afternoon wears on. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees inland with mid 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will decrease Wednesday into the weekend. Overall, it looks like a fairly typical summertime week with hot and humid weather and a few afternoon storms each day.

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

July 30 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy