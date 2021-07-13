‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff dies at 71

Cancel
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff died at the age of 71, his son Travis Orndorff announced Monday.

“… As much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it,” Travis Orndorff said in a statement.

At the first ever WrestleMania in 1985, Mr. Wonderful teamed up with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper to do battle against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Hogan took to Twitter when he heard the news.

“Just got slammed with the Paul Orndorff news, RIP my brother, love you and thank you for always making me fight for everything in our matches, heaven just got more Wonderful.”

Mr. Wonderful defeated Erik Watts to claim his first major championship in March 1993. He was also a two-time WCW tag team champion with Paul Roma in 1994.

–Field Level Media

