You told us: Blue light filter modes remain overwhelmingly popular on phones

We’ve seen quite a good number of leaks about Samsung’s next products, and, in fact, there might be an overabundance of them. These are, of course, unofficial images, mostly renders, of the products, often based on other leaks and rumors. It’s an entirely different matter when Samsung itself does the teasing, even for a split second. Unfortunately, this brief sighting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t add anything substantially new to the growing body of knowledge about these products.