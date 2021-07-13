Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

You told us: Blue light filter modes remain overwhelmingly popular on phones

By Andy Walker
Android Authority
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue light filter modes have become a fixture on Android devices through third-party apps or built-in OEM solutions. The modes, which tint displays with warmer shades, are claimed to reduce eye fatigue and improve sleep quality. For those who don’t have a dark mode, it also makes shades of white easier to look at, especially in darker environments. However, these filters also skew color production on displays, which is particularly annoying for series bingers. Their claimed health benefits are also debatable.

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Light#Smartphones#Android Phones#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

iOS 14.6 is draining people's iPhone batteries. Here's an easy fix

IOS 14.6 was released in late May, bringing new features like another way to find lost AirTag trackers, high-fidelity Apple Music support and the launch of Apple Card Family and Apple Podcast subscriptions (here's how to download iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 now). But several users have been reporting a problem with their battery draining quickly since upgrading, first reported by tech blog PiunikaWeb.
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Google Bans Another 11 Android Play Store Apps – Wipe Them Off Your Phone NOW

Another week, another batch of Android apps banned from the Google Play Store. This latest batch of applications was hastily removed after it was discovered that the software was laced with the horrific Joker malware, which signs users into expensive subscriptions behind their backs – charging the card stored in their Play Store account.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete these apps! Scanner, messaging and keyboard downloads are hiding malware

Having your phone infected with malware is no laughing matter. Unfortunately, several mobile applications have just been discovered that harbor the dangerous Joker malware. The name might sound familiar to you. Not because it is the villain in superhero flicks, but because we have written about the malware’s destruction before. It is one of the most prominent attacks that criminals use on victims.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 briefly appear in Samsung video

We’ve seen quite a good number of leaks about Samsung’s next products, and, in fact, there might be an overabundance of them. These are, of course, unofficial images, mostly renders, of the products, often based on other leaks and rumors. It’s an entirely different matter when Samsung itself does the teasing, even for a split second. Unfortunately, this brief sighting of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t add anything substantially new to the growing body of knowledge about these products.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to See Someone's Location on an iPhone

The easiest way to track someone with the iPhone is to use the Find My app that's preinstalled on most recent iPhones. To find and be found using the Find My, you'll need to enable Share My Location with your friends. Once enabled, you can track your friends and family...
TechnologyAndroid Authority

Chrome will let you demand secure pages from every website

Chrome 94 will offer an HTTPS-first mode that demands secure pages from every website. Chrome 93, meanwhile, will scrap the potentially misleading lock icon as part of a test. Google will also consider limiting web features on insecure pages. Google is determined to encourage secure web browsing in Chrome, and...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus is determined to increase the amount of mid-range smartphone devices under its brand. The release of OnePlus Nord last year proved to the Chinese company that there's room for even more such devices in markets like Europe and the US. After introducing the concept of “flagship killer,” OnePlus is...
Cell PhonesCNET

Does buying an iPhone 12 now make sense or should you wait for the iPhone 13?

The Apple iPhone 12 has been sold since last fall, and the new iPhone 13 (or will it be the iPhone 12S?) will arrive as early as September. So does it really make sense to buy an iPhone 12 now? The simple answer is yes. And no. Depending on your specific situation, buying the current model months into its lifespan could work, but with the next version seemingly only a few months away, things get a bit more complicated.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Android 12 beta 3 lands today with native scrollable screenshots (finally!)

Google is now pushing Android 12 beta 3 to supported devices. It finally includes a native scrollable screenshot function. It also includes some other new features such as on-device search, face-based auto-rotation, and better privacy indicators. We’re getting ever closer to the stable launch of Android 12. Today, Google is...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Hands-on with Android 12's scrolling screenshot feature

At times, Google can be quick to adopt new features for Android that first appear on other OEMs’ devices, but it’s not common. Samsung pioneered split-screen apps (aka multi-window) on Android years ago, and it took Google until version 7.0 Nougat to add it to Android proper. Scrolling screenshot support — another feature that’s been available on Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus devices — is another sought-after feature that took Google way too long to bring to Android.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Creative Bloq

First glimpse of Apple's iPhone 13 reveals design surprise

With (we hope) mere months until the next iPhone reveal, rumours are rife about both its features and design. Now, thanks to new dummy units based on leaked specs, we've been given our clearest look yet at the iPhone 13 line up – and with the exception of one unexpected design touch, it looks pretty familiar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy