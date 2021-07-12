Precision healthcare and data: 3 Qs with Todd Crosslin

We have become all too accustomed – even desensitized – to reading stories of data breaches, misuse and evocative privacy debates. Malicious cyberattacks with the goal of harvesting information are now par for the course. According to the HIPAA Journal, 62 healthcare-focused data breaches occurred in April of this year alone, exposing the contents of 2.5 million medical records – a number that is historically high but unfortunately eye level with prior months. Combined with the observable and frightening rise in ransomware attacks targeting the sector, the risk to patient data is at an all-time high and healthcare organizations are chronically ill-prepared to combat it. So, it is easy to appreciate the legitimate paranoia that data custodians have towards data management and, along with the restrictions imposed by legislation, the self-imposed restrictive governance severely limiting access to production data.