Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Precision healthcare and data: 3 Qs with Todd Crosslin

By In collaboration with hc1
beckershospitalreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere Todd Crosslin, Global head of healthcare and Life Sciences at Snowflake discusses the current components and challenges of data in Precision Healthcare. Editor's note: Responses have been edited for clarity and length. Be sure to check out the Becker's Healthcare & hc1 Precision Health Virtual Summit taking place to...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cro#Raw Data#Health Care#Data Scientist#Life Sciences#Precision Healthcare#The Becker#Real World Data Evidence#Cro#Rx#Emr#Vcf#Dicom#Phi#Collaborate#Iterative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Health Services
Related
Healthhelpnetsecurity.com

Amazon HealthLake enables healthcare organizations to store, transform, and query health data in the cloud

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service for healthcare and life sciences organizations to ingest, store, query, and analyze their health data at scale. Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to understand and extract meaningful medical information from unstructured data, and then organizes, indexes,...
Technologybeckershospitalreview.com

Google Cloud launches healthcare data engine to promote interoperability

Google Cloud unveiled its healthcare data engine to offer end-to-end solutions from multiple platforms, such as EHRs, claims and research data. The data engine will help clinicians have real-time access to patient records in a scalable and secure cloud environment, a July 22 news release said. Six details:. Almost all...
Scienceinformation-age.com

The biggest data science trends in healthcare

This article will explore the biggest data science trends in the healthcare sector, as identified by experts in the field. The healthcare sector has been leveraging data science to accelerate operations and aid patient recovery from various ailments, including COVID-19. As the industry continues to navigate through the post-pandemic landscape, this is showing no signs of slowing down.
HealthZDNet

Google Cloud unveils Healthcare Data Engine for a holistic view of health data

Google Cloud on Thursday unveiled Healthcare Data Engine, a new tool, currently in private preview, that helps healthcare and life sciences organizations harmonize data from different sources. It gives organizations a holistic view of patient information in near real-time, and it enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure and compliant cloud environment.
Nevada StatePosted by
TheStreet

Intermountain Healthcare Provides Notice Of Data Security Event

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Intermountain Healthcare issued notice of a recent data security event that potentially affected the confidentiality of information related to certain patients. On or about May 17, 2021, Intermountain Healthcare received notice from Elekta, its business associate, that a server with some data...
Cancerdataversity.net

Case Study: PrecisionProfile Advances Healthcare Analytics with Improved Data Preparation

There’s one phrase that people never want to hear from their doctor: “I’m sorry, but you have cancer.”. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States this year and 609,640 people will die from the disease. Fortunately, and despite these statistics, many types of cancer are very treatable and have high survival rates. But there’s an opportunity to further improve outcomes for patients with all types of cancer, and it is based on helping data scientists and doctors work smarter with big data.
HealthForbes

How A Revamped Data Analytics Approach Can Mitigate Healthcare Disparities

Shub Bhowmick is the CEO and co-founder of Tredence Inc. focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The pandemic has been an unpleasant awakening for the entire healthcare industry. The health crisis has put immense pressure on the health system and has also exposed devastating disparities across race, ethnicity, gender, age, sexual orientation and socio-economic factors. As Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said in 1966, “Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Integration and automation in hospital pharmacy practice — 5 takeaways

The demand for qualified pharmacists is growing while their role continues to expand within a hospital setting. It is critical for hospital pharmacies to integrate and automate their workflows and processes, which will move them toward a highly autonomous pharmacy and free pharmacists to focus on clinical and patient needs.
Public Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Healthcare Data Breach Costs Surged During Pandemic

“The 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report,” released on July 28, reports that costs associated with healthcare data breaches increased $2 million over the previous year. “Healthcare breaches cost the most by far, at $9.23 million per incident – a $2 million increase over the previous year,” according to the report.
Public Healthhealthitsecurity.com

Healthcare Data Breach in IL Exposes COVID-19 Vaccination Status

- The Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center (LCHD) in Illinois is currently notifying over 700 individuals impacted by a recent healthcare data breach exposing protected health information (PHI), including COVID-19 vaccination status. On July 9th, LCHD started notifying the 705 individuals about the data breach, according to...
HealthMedCity News

Synthetic data – A new solution solving historic healthcare privacy challenges

We have become all too accustomed – even desensitized – to reading stories of data breaches, misuse and evocative privacy debates. Malicious cyberattacks with the goal of harvesting information are now par for the course. According to the HIPAA Journal, 62 healthcare-focused data breaches occurred in April of this year alone, exposing the contents of 2.5 million medical records – a number that is historically high but unfortunately eye level with prior months. Combined with the observable and frightening rise in ransomware attacks targeting the sector, the risk to patient data is at an all-time high and healthcare organizations are chronically ill-prepared to combat it. So, it is easy to appreciate the legitimate paranoia that data custodians have towards data management and, along with the restrictions imposed by legislation, the self-imposed restrictive governance severely limiting access to production data.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since July 22:. 1. Brenda Bartholomew was promoted to CEO of Gunnison (Utah) Valley Hospital. 2. Bari Becker was chosen as the community relations manager for Bayfront Hospital St. Petersburg (Fla.). 3. Tiffany Caster was named COO of Dignity Health's Saint...
HealthDOT med

Healthcare data breaches in 2021 up by 185% from last year

Only seven months into 2021 and more than 22.8 million people have fallen victim to healthcare data breaches. This is a 185% increase from the same time last year, when just 7.9 million patients were affected. In addition, the number of reported breaches to the HHS increased 27% year-over-year during the first six months of 2021, with providers out of all healthcare entities experiencing the most breaches at 73%, according to a new report by Fortified Health Security.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Clinical Data, Precision Medicine to Target Improved Cancer Care

Through the partnership, COTA will provide support to MedStar Health as the organization uses real-world data to accelerate scientific discovery and enhance care for cancer patients. According to the press release, MedStar Health is the largest healthcare provider in the Maryland and Washington DC area. The provider’s cancer team includes...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Is acuity the cure to all infusion nursing satisfaction ills?

In the world of infusion centers, patient acuity/intensity scoring has become the perceived go-to intervention to “fix” nurse satisfaction problems. Infusion center leaders have historically struggled to quantify how much direct nursing care is needed for each day, objectively determine how many nurses are needed on a given day to care for the planned (and unplanned) patients that will arrive at the unit, and communicate the complexity of the patients they care for to justify additional team members. They are also trying to decrease stress and increase fairness by evening out the patient load for each individual nurse. The typical metrics of volumes or total hours of scheduled chair time are the most available data, and the most often used.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

The questions 5 healthcare executives ask when developing a growth strategy

Six months into 2021, hospital and health system executives must continue to develop successful growth strategies as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and industry changes. This means looking at digital transformation, as well as how they will address community needs and attract and retain staff. Considering a recent Fortune/Deloitte summer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy