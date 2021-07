A woman at the Elysee? So far, the French immediately thought of Marine Le Pen, who is seeking the highest office for the third time in next year’s presidential election. But now another blonde advances: Valérie Pécresse, 54, right-wing regional president of the Île-de-France capital region, announced her candidacy for the presidential election at prime time on Thursday evening. “I am more reformist than Emmanuel Macron and I have more authority than Marine Le Pen,” she told TF1. She wanted to give France back its pride. “I am ready to become the first woman president of France”, she said Friday in the newspaper Le Figaro.