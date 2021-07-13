Cancel
Nimino releases lush, conceptual debut album 'Rooms On The Ark'

Cover picture for the articleMilo Evans, aka nimino, is a musician from London who epitomizes what it means to be a SoundCloud artist. The self-taught musician first broke onto the platform with his iconic remix of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” that came out seven years ago. Since then, nimino has refined his sound and production skills and has teamed up with TH3RD BRAIN for the release of his debut album, Rooms On The Ark.

