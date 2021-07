Atlantic Packaging partnered with Locked4Kids to produce resealable child-proof cannabis packaging for its Stock Box Collection. The packaging uses patented security technology designed specifically to dissuade curious kids from accessing the cannabis products within. This technology employs a simplistic yet robust child lock that requires consumers to press down on two separate points on the packaging to remove the plastic insert containing the cannabis product. These points are set far enough apart that a child is unlikely to reach both of them at the same time. Additionally, the laminated exterior is tear- and bite-proof, further protecting the product from access.