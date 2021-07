You have a few options. You can get a PO Box. You can also apply to the Montana Address Confidentiality Program. You might consider using a trusted family member or friend’s address. Make sure this is a safe option for both you and them, though. It’s also a good idea to reach out to a Crime Victim Advocate, they can help you come up with your own personalized plan to stay safe. If you are in danger, call 911. Contact your local domestic violence program for free and confidential resources.