This is kind of a two-part answer but for me, the first part is getting to sit down with all these interesting people and have a rad conversation. Whether it's reconnecting with an old friend or someone I don't really know that well. During Covid, I guess you just don't get the opportunity to sit down with people much anymore so maybe that has something to do with it but every time we are recording I find myself thinking "Damn this is so sick". Having a 2-3 hour in-depth conversation about real shit is just really cool and super fun. The second part of what I like best is all of the feedback from the listeners/viewers. Getting a DM from someone saying that a guest talking about mental health or addiction really helped them seek out help for their own issues is really rewarding. I guess as a photographer I have caught myself thinking about how shooting photos does not really do much to help people so to hear that a conversation that Chris and I had in his garage with a guest actually helped someone is really amazing. Even just DM's where someone said we made them laugh or helped them get through a boring day of work or a long drive is really cool. Connecting with the snowboard community is definitely one of the coolest things about doing it.