The DAX Index rallied significantly during the trading session on Friday to recapture the previous uptrend line that had been broken below. Furthermore, the candlestick closed that the very top of the range, which is a very good sign of strength as well. With that being the case, I think it is only a matter of time before the market goes looking towards the vital 15,800 level, an area that has served as a major topping region a couple of times in the past few months.