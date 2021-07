The cries of the demonstrators can be heard from afar: “Freedom, freedom! “. As the crowd walks past Chambéry station, the notion of “freedom” becomes clear. People don’t wear masks and hold up posters that say “No vaccination”. A woman who introduces herself as Evelyne shouts into the megaphone: “I accuse the government of violating our civil liberties. I want the straight back to live normally. I want to take my granddaughter to the pool without a health passport. I want to go to a restaurant without getting vaccinated. I don’t want to be blackmailed ”. “Liberty, liberty,” responds the speaking choir. The banners say “No to the health pass” and “I am not a QR code”.