Skyrim in 2021: Nintendo Switch perspective

Yes, yes I know what is currently on your mind reading this – Skyrim in 2021? Really? Is anyone still playing this game? The answer is yes – me, I just finished it. I have to admit that this game has never appealed to me personally, although almost everyone in the world of videogames considers this game a cult classic. My brother, who has a nice couple of hundreds of hours recorded on the game is the exact opposite – he loves this game and sice we grew up in one room I can still remebmer how I woke up to – Dovakhiin!! every holiday morning. Obviously, I knew about this game and I also knew that it is on Nintendo Switch, whis is a platform on which I currently play games, but I was never tempted to buy this game. And I would not buy it to this day, not becasue I dont like the game but because it is possible to play it on every other platform and therefore buying it on Swtich brings only one benefit – playing Skyrim anywhere in the world (killing the dragon in the toilet is quite excited in my oppinion). But everything changed when my brother gave me this game for Christmas.