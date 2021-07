Carolyn Brandon still believes her late grandmother Emma Jokerst was right about most things. There is only one area where she enjoys proving her wrong. Some two years before her death in 1990, Emma Jokerst was the subject of a feature story by Betty Valle Gegg in the August 3, 1988 Herald. Nearing her 90th birthday, Emma had completed more than 700 quilts, but bemoaned the fact that quilting seemed to be dying out.