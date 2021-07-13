Uniontown man charged with corruption of minors
A male resident of a Uniontown personal care home is accused of making inappropriate comments to a minor and punching a woman who told him to stop. Gary Symoens, 75, approached a 16-year-old girl at Rest Haven Personal Care Home, 45 S. Mount Vernon Ave., Monday and made inappropriate comments to her, according to the criminal complaint. Paige Hines, 21, told Uniontown City Police she overheard the comments and told Symoens to stop. Symoens then punched Hines in the left eye with a closed fist, according to court paperwork.www.heraldstandard.com
