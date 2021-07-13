Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Iraqi health officials: 58 dead in fire at coronavirus ward

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpTzs_0avBAbX400

BAGHDAD — (AP) — The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a coronavirus hospital ward in southern Iraq the previous day rose to 58 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said.

Two health officials said that more than 100 people were also injured in the fire that torched the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah on Monday.

Earlier, officials had said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit, but have not provided more details. Another official said the blaze erupted when an oxygen cylinder exploded. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists.

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired an emergency meeting in the wake of the fire and ordered the suspension and arrest of the health director in Dhi Qar province, where Nasiriyah is located, as well as the director of the hospital and the city's director of civil defense. A government investigation was also launched.

It was the second time a large fire killed coronavirus patients in an Iraqi hospital this year. At least 82 people died at Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in Baghdad in April, when an oxygen tank exploded, sparking the blaze.

That incident brought to light widespread negligence and systemic mismanagement in Iraq’s hospitals. Doctors have decried lax safety rules, especially around oxygen cylinders.

On Monday, Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media that there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began. Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq’s civil defense, said in comments to the press that the building was constructed from flammable materials and prone to fire.

Iraq is in the midst of another severe COVID-19 wave. Daily coronavirus rates peaked last week at 9,000 new cases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
18K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraqi People#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
Related
Middle EastNewsweek

Iraqi Official Says Hospital Where 64 Killed in Fire Was Constructed From Flammable Material

An Iraqi official said a hospital fire that killed 64 people and injured 100 others Monday occurred because the building was constructed with flammable materials. Major General Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq's civil defense, said the coronavirus ward of al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the city of Nasiriyah was built with materials that were prone to fire, according to the Associated Press.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

At least 41 dead in fire at Iraqi hospital treating COVID-19 patients

July 12 (UPI) -- At least 41 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Iraq on Monday, officials said. The fire at a hospital in the southeastern city of Nasiriya is believed to have been started after oxygen tanks exploded in an ICU unit treating COVID-19 patients, killing at least 41 people and injuring at least five more, local health official Dr. Ammar al-Zamilli told CNN.
Worlddallassun.com

Deadly blaze at Iraqi hospital's Covid-19 ward kills dozes

A hospital fire has broken out in the southern Iraq city of Nasiriyah, reportedly killing at least 39 people, injuring five and marking the country's second deadly blaze this year at a medical facility for Covid-19 patients. Footage from the scene shows dark smoke rising from a fire at the...
Accidentspublicradioeast.org

Deadly Fire In Iraq Torches COVID-19 Hospital Ward

The death toll from a catastrophic blaze that erupted at a COVID-19 hospital ward in Iraq on Monday rose to 64 on Tuesday, Iraqi medical officials said. Here & Now‘s Don Gonyea speaks with NPR’s Ruth Sherlock. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Sciencetheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia apologizes for ‘human error’ over empty Covid-19 vaccine jab

(July 23): Malaysia has confirmed one case of an individual being injected with an empty syringe in its national vaccination rollout, categorizing it as a human error. The government further identified two cases where individuals were given an extra dose of the Coronavirus vaccine due to confusion, said Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a briefing Friday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy