Live updates: Marin supervisors meeting

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Marin Board of Supervisors will review the 2020 Marin County Livestock and Agricultural Report. At 1:30 p.m., the supervisors will conduct a public hearing to consider putting some Local Coastal Program amendments into effect even though provisions related to environmental hazards remain uncertified. The board will also consider the Save Our Shores appeal of the Gallagher coastal permit and use permit. Reporter @HalsteadRichard posts live. Join the conversation on Twitter with #MarinSupes. Follow on your mobile device.