State to Invest Historic $6 billion in Broadband Connectivity

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Mike McGuire, who has been helping lead the Senate’s effort to expand high speed internet infrastructure across the state, applauded the agreement reached between the Senate, Assembly and Governor’s office. The bills that officially went into print Sunday night, will launch a historic broadband infrastructure project that will deploy high speed internet into both unserved and underserved communities in all corners of the state.

kymkemp.com

