Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Five Observations About the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

By Amelia Dalgaard
marysvilleonline.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Volvo Cars (Volvo) edges closer to its deadline of becoming an all-electric brand by 2030, it is introducing several new electric vehicle models to fulfill this promise. Among them is the all-electric C40 Recharge crossover coupe. Volvo recently invited a select group of automotive journalists to attend a preview event where we could touch, feel, and experience the car. Here are a few noteworthy impressions.

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Group#C40 Recharge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge presents a sleeker take on the XC40 Recharge

SUVs are proving to be so popular these days that they all seem to be spawning coupe-like variants that are SUVs, just less practical. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the latest to procreate, with the Volvo C40 Recharge set to debut as a 2022 model early next year. The last...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

A Closer Look at the 2022 Volvo C40, a Smoothed and Styled XC40

Exterior and interior styling take center stage in the new Volvo electric crossover. Clever storage options and a powerful dual-motor electric drivetrain make the C40 an appealing option for electric-car shoppers. The C40 shares the practicality of the XC40 Recharge but packages it in a sleek, romantic exterior inspired by...
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

US: Volvo Announces Prices For 2022 C40 Recharge: $58,750 MSRP

Volvo announced today U.S. prices for the upcoming C40 Recharge, which is the first model in the company's history that will be sold only in an all-electric version. The older brother of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will start at an MSRP of $58,750 ($52,345 effectively, including DST and deducting $7,500 of federal tax credit), which is a lot, although it's the Ultimate trim (the only one available) with everything:
Carsautomoblog.net

Volvo Concept Recharge: Reinventing The Iconic Swedish Station Wagon

Volvo recently unveiled Concept Recharge, the Swedish automaker’s vision of the future. And unlike its previous all-electric offerings, the Volvo Concept Recharge has none of that cookie-cutter design nonsense. Volvo currently has two EVs in its stable: XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, both of which we can’t tell apart like monozygotic twins.
Buying CarsGreen Car Reports

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge: Swoopy electric crossover will start at $59,845

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric crossover will start at $59,845 when it reaches United States dealerships later this year, Volvo confirmed Monday in a press release. That price, which includes a mandatory destination charge, comes before any federal, state, or local incentives the C40 Recharge may qualify for. Customers also get up to 250 kilowatt-hours of free charging on the Electrify America network, Volvo confirmed.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge debuts as automaker's first electric-only model for $59,845

On Monday, Volvo on said its second mass-market electric car, the 2022 C40 Recharge will cost $59,845 when it arrives in U.S. dealerships later this year. Essentially a "coupe" version of the XC40 Recharge crossover, it's scheduled to start production this fall. It will be the first Volvo sold only with an electric powertrain.
Buying CarsCleanTechnica

You Can Now Buy Or Get Subscription For Volvo XC40 Recharge In UK

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year finalist that gets no love — well, not enough love. While the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Mustang Mach-E have been grabbing headlines of various sorts, the Volvo XC40 Recharge recently rolled out stealthily in the US and more recently in the UK.
Buying CarsJalopnik

The 2022 Volvo C40 Will Start At $58,750

Volvo has finally released pricing on its C40 crossover coupe EV. It debuted in March and Volvo opened reservations for the EV around the same time. For $500 customers could place a reservation for the C40 and then be notified when the production opened to finalize details. Now, with pricing fully revealed, it looks like that coupe-like roofline will cost you over $4000 more than its XC40 Recharge sibling.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Storage Review: No Space Wasted

In a bid to lure customers who desire the oh-so-popular SUV-coupe body style, Volvo chopped the stylish XC40 Recharge's roof—among other, more minor styling changes—to create the slinky 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. We recently examined a Fjord Blue example of the C40 and were impressed by how well packaged the car is, not to mention its clever detailing. (An example of the latter: the very cool backlit topographical map of Sweden's Abisko National Park inlaid in the doors and dash.) Let's dive into the storage spaces that struck us as particularly thoughtful—and enough to almost offset the chopped roof relative to the also-cleverly packaged XC40 family.
CarsCleanTechnica

Plugin Vehicles Hit 19% Market Share In Europe In June! Tesla Model 3 Has Best Month Ever!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market continues in the fast lane, having gotten over 237,000 registrations in June and over a million registrations YTD — which is +157% year over year (YoY). Last month’s plugin vehicle share of the overall auto market was 19% (10% full electrics/BEVs), which pulled the 2021 plugin vehicle (PEV) share to 16% (7.6% for BEVs alone).
EconomyDaily Review & Sunday Review

Volvo Enjoys Record Sales Amidst Transformation to Electric

Among legacy automakers embarking upon transforming their businesses to electrified vehicles, Volvo Cars (Volvo) is one of the most progressive. The company first announced its plans to electrify its vehicles in 2017, and since then, has steadfastly executed on ambitious goals. Today, the automaker offers a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle...
Carstheweeklydriver.com

2021 Volvo XC90: Safe, handsome, EV oddity

Support independent journalism with a donation to The Weekly Driver. Volvo makes cars that encompass the compelling characteristics of Scandinavian design — simplicity, minimalism and functionality. The 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 Inscription oozes with automotive modernism. A three-row, midsized luxury SUV offered for two decades, the XC90 is available...
Softwaremarysvilleonline.net

Stellantis Makes EV Plans with Four New Platforms

Last week, Stellantis outlined its integrated electrification strategy spanning its more than a dozen brands, including the announcement of new electric vehicles (EVs) from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. The automaker, spawned by the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, will undergo an electric mobility shift much like the rest of the auto industry, from Audi to Volvo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy