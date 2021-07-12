Five Observations About the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge

In a bid to lure customers who desire the oh-so-popular SUV-coupe body style, Volvo chopped the stylish XC40 Recharge's roof—among other, more minor styling changes—to create the slinky 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. We recently examined a Fjord Blue example of the C40 and were impressed by how well packaged the car is, not to mention its clever detailing. (An example of the latter: the very cool backlit topographical map of Sweden's Abisko National Park inlaid in the doors and dash.) Let's dive into the storage spaces that struck us as particularly thoughtful—and enough to almost offset the chopped roof relative to the also-cleverly packaged XC40 family.