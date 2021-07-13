Cancel
Bitcoin, Ethereum peer-to-peer volumes in Nigeria continue surging

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo ·
cryptoslate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the crypto ban in Nigeria, the country has recorded massive growth in its peer-to-peer bitcoin trade volumes in recent times. Available data has revealed that in the month of June, citizens of the country traded around $38 million worth of digital assets —the second time the country has recorded volume above $35 million. The first time this happened was in March when the country had over $38 million worth of transactions.

