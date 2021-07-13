Bitcoin, Ethereum peer-to-peer volumes in Nigeria continue surging

Cryptocurrencies are continuing to plunge amid difficulties across the market.Ethereum was hit hardest by the bear market, as its price fell below $2,000 for the first time this month. It is down more than 5 per cent over the day, and has plunged 13 per cent over the last week.But it was far from alone: all of the ten biggest cryptocurrencies, with the exception of so-called stablecoins, were dropping on Tuesday. Dogecoin and Uniswap were faring particularly badly, and both have now also fallen more than 13 per cent.>> Follow our live coverage of the cryptocurrency market here. The cryptocurrency...