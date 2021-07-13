Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

New round of severe storms blasting through region

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 13 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Severe storms moved through the area bringing with them heavy downpours and dangerous lightning.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

UPDATE 9 p.m.: The severe weather threat has ended across the region.

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland County.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Armstrong and Indiana counties.

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.: A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler County and Beaver County.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County, Armstrong County and Butler County.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Lawrence County, Mercer County and Butler County.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: A local family said lightning started a fire at their home this morning.

UPDATE 7:39 a.m.: Around 5,000 Duquesne Light customers are without power. Customers should expect power to be restored by 11 p.m.

UPDATE 7:00 a.m.: We are continuing to see power outages across the area as a result of the severe weather that moved through overnight.

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.: We’re getting reports of downed wires in Lawrenceville.

UPDATE 6:00 a.m.: More than 3,600 Duquesne Light Company customers are currently without power after severe storms moved through overnight.

Duquense Light officials said customers should report outages at DuquesneLight.com, through their mobile app or by calling 412-393-7000.

UPDATE 5:45 a.m.: Severe weather is now pushing through Indiana County.

UPDATE 5:25 a.m.: Channel 11 is getting reports of storm damage across the area including a tree into a house on New England Road in West Mifflin. Channel 11 has a crew headed there now.

UPDATE 5:10 a.m. : We’re starting to get reports of power outages across the area.

  • West Penn Power: 2,359
  • Duquesne Light: 3,258

UPDATE 5:00 a.m.: Here’s another look at the flooding along Seavey Road in Shaler.

UPDATE 4:50 a.m.: Here’s a look at the flooding along Seavey Road in Shaler.

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Channel 11 has a crew at Seavey Road in Shaler where the road is starting to flood.

UPDATE 4:15 a.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

UPDATE 3:45 a.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Washington County.

Strong to severe storms have already entered the area early Tuesday morning. Expect a few more showers and storms today, along with warm and muggy air.

The rain chance for the entire day is small. There will be showers somewhere, but more miss than hit. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, and isolated storms could be strong to severe.

Winds will elevate through the day, gusting from the southwest between 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday. Quiet conditions bring a nice break in the active pattern on Thursday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated forecasts for your neighborhood and keep the Severe Weather Team 11 app handy for lightning alerts and radar in the palm of your hand.

©2021 Cox Media Group

