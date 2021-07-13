Griffons outduel Outlaws with wet weekend sweep

Just two games out of the All-Star break, the Nevada Griffons are back in playoff contention. The Griffons swept the first-place Joplin Outlaws 11-8 and 6-0 over the weekend at Lyons Stadium, elevating themselves from last place in the MINK League South Division standings and into third with just two weeks remaining in the regular season — at the end of which only the top three teams in each division will advance to the postseason.