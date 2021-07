A four-run first inning set the early tone as the Dogs (32-21) got past the Milkmen (32-20) by a score of 10-7 on Thursday night. In the bottom of the first, T.J. Bennett had the first of his four hits on the night, a two-run double, and Johnny Adams followed with another two-run double for an early 4-0 Chicago lead. Adams and Bennett both finished with four RBI on the night. Trey Martin had three hits and two RBI and Anibal Sierra homered for Milwaukee in the loss.