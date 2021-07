In several French cities, people are protesting against the government’s corona policy. There are riots in Paris. Parliament only tightened protective measures on Friday. In Paris and other French cities, thousands of people have once again demonstrated against the tougher corona rules. French news channel Franceinfo and other media reported on Saturday. TV news channel BFM showed footage of riots in Paris on the sidelines of the protest – police used tear gas, the broadcaster said. A week ago, according to the Interior Ministry, around 114,000 people took to the streets across the country.