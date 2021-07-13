Foodshed Alliance offers thanks

On behalf of Foodshed Alliance I would like to thank Monarch Community Outreach for their generous donation to Farmers Feed Chaffee. Contributions like this make Farmers Feed Chaffee possible, and they help support a number of people and organizations in our community. We hope to be on the tail end of the tough times that the pandemic has sprung upon many of us, and we greatly appreciate the continued support from staples in our community like MCO.