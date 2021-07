Genshin Impact 2.0 is only a week away and players will be able to experience an entire new region along with new story quests and characters to meet. One of these characters is Sayu, an Inazuman native who players will be able to wish for in Genshin Impact 2.0. Players can learn more about her upcoming banner here, along with more information about the upcoming rate-up characters. With the update just around the corner, players will definitely want as much banner information as possible.