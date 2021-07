The Covid pandemic has been an ongoing disaster for the UK’s aviation industry: would-be travellers still face expensive tests and a red, amber and green list that sees countries moved up and down tiers apparently at will. Travel bookings in Germany are now at 60 per cent of 2019 levels; France is at 48 per cent. Here in the UK, we are booking just 16 per cent of trips compared to the situation pre-pandemic. That is a horror show for a sector that relies on the summer season to make its money, and it matters more widely because the aviation industry does so much for Britain.