Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Call of Duty 2021′ is a video game set in the year 2021. Alpha Builds Have Been Seen on a variety of platforms, each with a unique name.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Call of Duty 2021′ is a video game set in the year 2021. Alpha Builds Have Been Seen on a variety of platforms, each with a unique name. Activision, the video game publisher, is expected to reveal this year’s “Call of Duty” installment sooner rather than later. Surprisingly, the game’s alpha builds were just discovered, probably for internal testing.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Sledgehammer Games#Alphas#Game Store#Battle Net#The Playstation Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Related
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Call of Duty: Warzone hack is allowing players to have an unlimited UAV

Call of Duty: Warzone is extremely popular in the battle royale genre. However, the various bugs, hackers, and cheats can ruin the experience. The developers have attempted to squash some bugs with recent patches. Although, it appears very little is getting done to combat hackers. From silent aim hacks to hackers changing their appearance, unfortunately you do not know if there is a cheater in your lobby until you come head to head with one. Now, a new hack has come to light involving UAV’s in Warzone.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone “Undetectable” Cross Platform Cheat Removed

Game company Activision has revealed that it has blocked an undetectable Call of Duty Warzone cheat after it recently gained popularity. Activision has been active lately to prevent cheats from invading their games, especially in Warzone where multiplayer is always active. The developer of the Userviz software has had to shut down its own exploit because of this and with the help of a vigilant anti-cheat group.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Call Of Duty: Warzone adds a new game mode and tonnes of weapon tweaks

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Season 4 mid-season update has landed, and let me tell you, there's a lot to digest. Namely, there's a new objective-based game mode where you escort trucks, and an absolute tonne of weapon balance tweaks. I'm talking about a vast list of guns that have been nerfed or buffed or in-between. The meta hasn't just been shaken up here, it's been flung out of the window.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty's decision to jump aboard the battle royale bandwagon may not have been quite as successful if it wasn't available for free. Or if it wasn't so damned impressive to look at. Those hyper realistic visuals come at a cost though, and to hit silky smooth framerates, you're going to want to tweak some of the settings it has on offer. And there's a lot of them.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Raven Has Seen Explosive Growth of Almost 50% in a Year

Activision isn’t kidding around when it comes to staffing up for support on the Call of Duty franchise. Raven Software, who took over development and support of Call of Duty: Warzone following Infinity Ward, has reportedly hired more than a 100 new employees in the last year. This analysis was done by VGC, who gained these numbers by looking at public LinkedIn profiles to see who updated their place of employment to Raven since August 2020.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Ubisoft Set To Reveal Rumored 'Call Of Duty'-Style F2P Game Soon

Ubisoft will be releasing a new multiplayer FPS game set in the Tom Clancy universe, confirming previous leaks. The company’s official Twitter account teased the new game’s reveal date, which is due later this Monday. The Tom Clancy logo can be seen on the teaser slowly getting distorted into a...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Epic Games Store’s next free games have been revealed

Next week’s free Epic Games Store titles have been revealed. Tower defence game Defense Grid: The Awakening and WW1 first-person shooter Verdun will be free to download from July 22 until July 29. The games will replace Obduction and Offworld Trading Company, which normally cost $30 / £24, which are...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Developers Have a Unique Way of Developing Their Game

Rainbow Six Siege doesn’t have the best set of training tools for new players. While there are some training scenarios, single player missions don’t expect anything more on that front any time soon. That’s because the developers are more focused on making content for the game, like operators, weapons, and gadgets.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

The 10 best Call of Duty games, ranked

Picking the best Call of Duty games is no small task, not when the series is home to 18 games in the main series alone. The first game, Call of Duty, was released in 2003, and the most recent was Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Each game in the series has brought something new to the party, but we've managed to pick out the ten best Call of Duty games that are worth loading up for.
Businesslifewire.com

Netflix Confirms It's Adding Video Games to Its Platform

Netflix is officially getting into the video game business, as the company confirmed on Tuesday. Netflix revealed in a letter to shareholders that it plans to offer video games to existing subscribers at no additional cost, viewing gaming as "another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation and unscripted TV."
RetailNintendo Insider

Crysis Remastered To Receive Nintendo Switch Physical Release

Koch Media and Crytek have confirmed that Crysis Remastered will receive a physical release on Nintendo Switch later this year. This standalone retail version will include “an exclusive bonus art card as a collector’s item for fans of the series.”. Crysis was originally released for PC back in 2007, and...
Tennistwistedvoxel.com

PS Plus August 2021 Games Lineup Has Leaked Through Official Website

Sony was supposedly going to announce the PS Plus Games lineup for August 2021 next week but the announcement has already leaked. Due to the leaked announcement, now we have an idea of what games will be coming to the PlayStation Store. Since the source is directly from the PlayStation website, there is no chance this is a fake lineup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy